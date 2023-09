This Versatile Asymmetrical Shoulder Bag Is R29 Editor (& Taylor Swift!) Approved

It seems like the Y2K tiny bag trend is going absolutely nowhere... so I might as well join them. As a non-binary lesbian, I usually don't venture too much into the world of femme-leaning handbags, opting for canvas tote bags and fanny packs instead. I style all my fancier fits with my beloved Santos by Monica vegan leather bag , but now I was ready to challenge myself to try out the latest trend and scale it down. Enter AUPEN , the ethical luxurious handbag brand best known for its unique asymmetrical designs and recycled vegan leather material. I tested out one of its signature bags, the Nirvana , spotted on the arms of by celebrities like Taylor Swift , and took it out into the city. Whether I was at a casual date night or a fancy influencer-filled NYFW party, the Nirvana proved to be an easy addition to my outfit thanks to its versatile look, super soft feel, and heavy gold hardware. Plus, we scored an exclusive, super-rare deal for Refinery29 readers only. Now through September 31,with the promo code. Keep on reading for more details of my love affair with the Nirvana and why exactly this super sale is totally worth it.