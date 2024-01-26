Love is in the air right now (whether that be romantic love, self-love, or platonic love with your besties) as Valentine's Day quickly approaches. And while love is a feeling, we're big on heart-shaped everything that reflects just how much we love... love! Whether that means adding heart-shaped pots to our cookware collections or wearing heart-shaped jewelry all day every day, we're into it all. And right now, we are especially interested in heart-shaped handbags.
From chic and classic styles to cute and quirky ones, there's a large crush-worthy range of heart-shaped bags out there that would be the perfect addition to any Valentine's Day outfit... or honestly, any outfit, period. These purses also make for great Valentine's Day gifts (or Galentine's Day gifts because what we really want is some arm candy).
We've compiled our favorite heart-shaped crossbody bags, clutches, shoulder styles, and mini bags from the most subtle to the most kitsch designs (all under $400) that'll have you wearing your heart on your sleeve.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
