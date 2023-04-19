We Reviewed This Under-$100 Jewelry Brand —Shop Our Faves For 25% Off

"They are so delicate and lightweight, I pretty much forget they're there once they're in. And they look SO good on that I've worn them nearly every day for the last month. The bright gold mini hoops look both timeless and edgy, and they give even the most basic outfit a real sense of style. I did find that they irritated my ears each time I put them in/took them out, so I've left them in for multiple days (and in the shower!) with no problem. I love the look so much; I might finally bite the bullet and go get that second piercing for real." —Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Health & Wellness Writer