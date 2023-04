We Reviewed This Under-$100 Jewelry Brand —Shop Our Faves For 25% Off

"I am definitely a jewelry person. In fact, I probably have too many necklaces, both in gold and silver. I'm pretty picky too, so it's hard to impress me. That being said, I am definitely impressed with Ana Luisa's Initial Letter Necklace . I've been looking for a letter necklace for a while. I have one of my given name, but I've been wanting one that represents the name I've recently begun using — Sofía. This one is perfect. I love how the letter is laid on the chain; I love the color of the gold; I love the length, but most of all... I love the clasp. If there's one thing that can kill my love (and use) for a necklace, no matter how gorgeous, it's the clasp. This one is, by far, the easiest necklace to put on. I want to buy more Ana Luisa necklaces just for the clasp. Plus, it came with the prettiest magnetic jewelry bag I've ever seen — perfect for storing or traveling." — Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer