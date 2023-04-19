We Reviewed This Under-$100 Jewelry Brand —Shop Our Faves For 25% Off

Super Sale Alert: Get 25% off sitewide at Ana Luisa with our promo code REFINERY25, now through April 26.
It's hard to build a good jewelry collection when all you want is high-quality pieces without breaking the bank. We know the struggle — and so does Ana Luisa. The brand that believes jewelry "shouldn't be defined so narrowly and designed for so few" (best known for its under-$100 long-lasting pieces and Instagram ads) is giving Refinery29 readers an exclusive, limited-time discount. Through April 26, shop any of Ana Luisa's ```14K-gold-plated brass or silver jewelry for 25% off — simply use our promo code REFINERY25 at checkout. And the best part? Shipping is free!
Advertisement
"I loveeee a gold hoop earring so much. While I usually place studs in my second piercings, the first holes are reserved for chunky jewelry. These twisted Ana Luisa hoops are classic enough that they go with most of my outfits yet unique enough that they make a statement. They’re the perfect blend of chunky and dainty. I’ve worn these earrings to work, dinners, parties, and even the gym, and they’ve garnered compliments everywhere. I’ve even worn them in the shower and to sleep. And through all of this wear, I haven’t noticed any tarnishing on the earrings or weird green staining on my skin." —Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"I am definitely a jewelry person. In fact, I probably have too many necklaces, both in gold and silver. I'm pretty picky too, so it's hard to impress me. That being said, I am definitely impressed with Ana Luisa's Initial Letter Necklace. I've been looking for a letter necklace for a while. I have one of my given name, but I've been wanting one that represents the name I've recently begun using — Sofía. This one is perfect. I love how the letter is laid on the chain; I love the color of the gold; I love the length, but most of all... I love the clasp. If there's one thing that can kill my love (and use) for a necklace, no matter how gorgeous, it's the clasp. This one is, by far, the easiest necklace to put on. I want to buy more Ana Luisa necklaces just for the clasp. Plus, it came with the prettiest magnetic jewelry bag I've ever seen — perfect for storing or traveling." — Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer
Advertisement
"I have been wanting a second ear piercing since I was a teenager, so I was thrilled to try out the Harley earrings, which give the illusion of a double-pierce. Because of the coiled shape and how small they are, they were a bit tricky to get into my ears. I found that I had to unwind them slightly in order to get around my earlobe, but as soon as they were in place, I easily readjusted them to their original shape, and they don't seem to have sustained any damage from doing so.
"They are so delicate and lightweight, I pretty much forget they're there once they're in. And they look SO good on that I've worn them nearly every day for the last month. The bright gold mini hoops look both timeless and edgy, and they give even the most basic outfit a real sense of style. I did find that they irritated my ears each time I put them in/took them out, so I've left them in for multiple days (and in the shower!) with no problem. I love the look so much; I might finally bite the bullet and go get that second piercing for real." —Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Health & Wellness Writer
"I’m usually not a fan of stacking necklaces, but I made an exception as I was told that barely there jewelry is in style. I must admit, I really enjoyed these dainty baby necklaces that went with all my outfits — they are smaller chains than I initially thought from the website photos but definitely not too small. Small but mighty. These can be paired with a flirty sundress or street style outfits alike. As long as there’s a neckline for a necklace, these tiny things will go with the fit.
Advertisement
"I wore the necklaces for a week straight and found that they're comfortable, versatile, and easy to remove/put on. Although, I will say I keep having to move the clasp to the back of my neck as the necklace flips — but that happens to most of my necklaces so that could be a personal problem. I’ve even worn them in the shower multiple times, and they have yet to start turning me into Shrek (a good and bad thing)." —Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
"I love these delicate hoops so much! While I typically wear oversized styles, these ones are so light and delicate that they're much more versatile than my usual hoops. Despite having little weight to them, they feel very sturdy — a definite bonus considering how frequently I find myself accidentally yanking my earrings out with a purse strap or by some other comically undignified means." —Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
"Ana Luisa's Toda Earrings are a great everyday piece. The earrings are easy to style, from business attire and weddings to laidback 'fits. The double-hoop design is classy, and the sparkling gem adds an elegant touch. I always get compliments for its modern look — especially when I pair it with my necklaces from the brand. As someone who gravitates towards the earrings daily, I can announce that the gold doesn't tarnish despite multiple wears and remains shiny. The quality is truly great for the price, and I've never seen hoops like this." —Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
Advertisement
"All of my long acrylics-lovers, listen up: I can put on this chain necklace with my long tapered-square acrylics EASILY. It's truly unheard of. The clasp is just big enough to seamlessly open and close it without looking at all bulky. On top of that, I love the fluidity of this chain and the way it falls on my collarbones. I can't attest to any water damage durability because I always take the necklace off before I shower, but it looks as good as new after a couple of weeks — no green marks on my neck from sweat, tangles, or scratches. It's a damn good necklace." —Alexandra Polk, Affiliate Lifestyle Writer
"These Frida earrings got my attention straight away. You can't name a more timeless duo than gold hoops and pearls. The closed hoop clasp is ideal for me, since the jewelry is very securely fastened, and the chance of me accidentally losing an earring from fidgeting my hair is a lot lower. Normally, I would go for a slightly more noticeable pearl, but I love how dainty the rice-grain-shaped freshwater pearls look here. They instantly elevated my button-up shirt and jeans outfit, and I imagine will also look phenomenal will flowy dresses. The finish is 14K gold on brass, which means the jewelry is water-resistant and will retain its gold luster pretty well after years of wear. Another feature I'm a big fan of? You can remove the pearl pendants and just wear the hoops as a more understated everyday staple." —Venus Wong, Senior Affiliate Writer
Advertisement
"The Ana Luisa Elise necklace has become a new everyday jewelry staple of mine. I love the solo teardrop stone and how dainty it is. It really makes a statement even though it’s so understated. The pendant feels so ladylike and chic, and I love that I can layer it with other chains for a more accessorized look. Plus, it looks and feels way more expensive than it is!" —Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Affiliate Writer
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.