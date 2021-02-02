16 Very Sweet Personalized-Jewelry Gifts

Jewelry is literally close to our hearts; some of us never take it off. Whether it’s a ring or necklace that holds deep sentimental meaning, there’s no denying that certain pieces are more than just accessories — they’re tangible reminders of the people we love and memories we hold dear. And, adding customization into the equation further ensures that the meaning of a bauble is preserved for generations to come.
There are plenty of personalized jewelry options to be had across a multitude of budgets. Ahead, find such a variety of bespoke finery from cheeky initial necklaces to secret-message stacking rings — each perfect for gifting a VIP, whether that’s you or someone else.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.