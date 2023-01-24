At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Jewellery is literally close to our hearts; some of us never take it off. There’s no denying that certain pieces are more than just accessories, whether it’s a ring or necklace that holds deep sentimental meaning. Personalised jewellery gifts are tangible reminders of the people we love and memories we hold dear. And adding customisation into the equation further ensures that the meaning of a bauble is preserved for generations to come. So if you are stuck on the fence about what to gift this Valentine's Day, look no further than personalised jewellery.
There are plenty of personalised jewellery options to be had across a multitude of budgets for your special someone. Ahead, find 21 personalised pieces of jewellery, from cheeky initial necklaces to morse code inscriptions that will touch your loved one's heart this Valentine's Day.
