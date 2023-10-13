Looking to start your holiday shopping early? Hoping to find no-fail, happiness-guaranteed gifts? Also wanting to shop for everyone on your list all in the same place? That may seem like a long laundry list of demands, but we’re here to tell you that your holiday wishes can come true, thanks to Bombas. The do-good premium basics brand that we know and love for its cushion-y socks has some surprisingly elevated slippers on offer, and they're a returning customer favorite. And, honestly, who doesn’t want to be gifted slippers?
Bombas slippers are beloved by many, and there’s one style in particular that customers patiently wait to come back around again this time every year. That’s the Sunday Slipper, a cozy faux sherpa slip-on, available in both women’s and men’s sizes in various colorways. (We told you it's possible to shop for everyone on your holiday shopping list in one place... but it turns out you can also do it with just one product!) The customer favorites have gained a 4.6 out of 5 star rating based on 1,894 reviews.
Read on to learn more about these not-so-basic Bombas slippers and peep some of the many rave reviews from Bombas customers. And if it all sways you into purchasing a pair... or two or three for your partner, parents, friends, or children for the holidays (or as a gift for any reason), you can get 20% off your first order with code COMFORT20.
The Sunday Slipper is the perfect option for lounging around the house, and we'll tell you why. The faux sherpa is super fluffy and warm from the inside out. The inside also holds memory foam and an EVA midsole for extra cushion and arch support. One customer has supported this, writing, "Loving my new Sunday Slippers! I wanted something soft but supportive. They are both and very comfortable." The outside of the slipper also has a rubber sole, which allows you to run out of the house to grab a package without having to change into outdoor shoes.
The women's Sunday slipper comes in sizes 5 through 11 in four neutral colors: Navy, Cream, Mocha, and Dusty Purple (which is like a mauve). Meanwhile, the men's Sunday slipper is available in sizes 7 through 13 in Grey, Navy, and Mocha.
Since these are only available in whole sizes, the brand and many customers suggest sizing up if you're in between sizes. However, some have noted that a bigger size can cause looser heels. One customer also explained, "I almost ordered a half size up because of the other reviews. I’m glad I didn’t. Within a few days these slippers stretch just enough. I wear mine with bare feet, so this may be different if you wear socks." So make sure you consider you or your giftees' preferences before picking the best size to order.
Waited 10 months before these slippers were back in stock and they were well worth the wait. The fit and feel are great!
Sherry M., Bombas Customer
Whether you're looking to scoop up these Sunday Slippers for your friends and family (or to treat yourself) there's no doubt that there will be big smiles, happy hearts, and warm feet when they step into them. But if you're not too convinced by this style and its rave reviews, there are a ton of other Bombas slippers you can choose from.
Check out the brand's gripper slippers, which Senior Writer Karina Hoshikawa is obsessed with herself, across women's, men's, and several kids designs, colors, and sizes. (Because is there anything cuter than a baby wearing tiny bootie slippers???) Or consider the brand new Women's Ballet Slipper for the people in your life who like nice things and will appreciate the luxurious wool-cashmere blend.
More Bombas slippers
