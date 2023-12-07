Sock It To ‘Em: Bombas Gift Boxes Are 15% Off

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Listen, we know you've been all over Bombas' slippers recently (thanks to our anonymous shopping data). We heard you, and we're here to present you with more cozy accessories from the brand in the form of sock gift boxes. So if you weren't quick enough to snag Bombas' now-sold-out Sunday Slippers, we propose checking out Bombas' gift boxes, which promise holiday cheer (and happy feet) for everyone on your list.
That's right. There are festive sock gift sets for women, men, and kids to fit every giftee and budget. You can go for a holiday three-pack or a variety 12-pack or something else entirely. But perhaps the best part is that every Bombas gift box is 15% off right now. So get to browsing and start checking people off your list with crowd-pleasing Bombas socks.
Listen, we know you've been all over Bombas' slippers recently (thanks to our anonymous shopping data). We heard you, and we're here to present you with more cozy accessories from the brand in the form of sock gift boxes. So if you weren't quick enough to snag Bombas' now-sold-out Sunday Slippers, we propose checking out Bombas' gift boxes, which promise holiday cheer (and happy feet) for everyone on your list.
That's right. There are festive sock gift sets for women, men, and kids to fit every giftee and budget. You can go for a holiday three-pack or a variety 12-pack or something else entirely. But perhaps the best part is that every Bombas gift box is 15% off right now. So get to browsing and start checking people off your list with crowd-pleasing Bombas socks.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Bombas Socks For Women
All right, if you still have to shop for your mother, sister, grandma, colleague, or Secret Santa, we suggest one (or some) of Bombas' women's gift boxes. We're particularly big fans of the super-cushy Merino wool set and the festive sheer-shimmery pack. There's also a range of ankle socks perfect for cozying up by the fire or getting a good winter run in. And if you're close enough to your giftee, consider the Bombas underwear gift box.
Bombas Socks For Men
Socks are tried-and-true gifts that will be enjoyed beyond December, and Bombas has the best of the best. These men's gift boxes contain a range of everyday, work, and activewear socks (think for golfing and running). That means you can wrap up shopping for your boyfriend, bestie, dad, and boss all in one place.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Bombas Socks For Kids
Now, if you have some cute kids in your life whom you love to shower with gifts, Bombas has socks for them, too. Bombas' kids gift boxes are available in baby (0-6 and 6-12 months), toddler, and youth sizes. From snowflakes and polar bears to wintery forests and Pixar characters, these ridiculously adorable designs will no doubt put a smile on kids' faces and keep their feet warm.
shop 5 products