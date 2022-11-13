So, What Does Revenge Fashion Actually Look Like?

It’s also about making a statement to oneself, according to Deatherage. “When I feel like I need to prove a point, whether it's to someone else, particularly myself, like I will really put together an outfit,” he says, adding that his perfect revenge outfit includes an all-black head-to-toe leather ensemble with “very expensive sunglasses.” Meanwhile, Bonollo says she’d go for something similar to what she’s seen on social media: “I feel like the ongoing theme is to wear something black, sexy, and showing some skin.”