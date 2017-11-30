Why Haven’t We Realised How Similar Rihanna And Princess Diana Are?

Princess Diana was such a humanitarian, often championing social causes, not unlike Rihanna who routinely gets on Twitter to take world leaders to task. And just like Rihanna, Princess Diana used her appearance to support designers that she believed in. Back in November 2013, she told Glamour: “You know who is the best whoever did it? Princess Diana. She was like—she killed it. Every look was right. She was gangsta with her clothes. She had these crazy hats. She got oversize jackets. I loved everything she wore!”