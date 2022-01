So where do you even start with a look like this? Excuse the pun, but you just have to wing it. Using Pat's liquid eyeliner, I began at the outer corner of my eye, scrawling a line up towards my eyebrow and fashioning a box shape. Though I'm a beauty obsessive, I'm not a makeup artist, so of course it didn't go to plan. Whose idea was this? I wiped it all clean using CeraVe's Micellar Cleansing Water , and started again. (There was no way in hell that I'd be messing this up.) Once I'd traced the graphic shape (and there aren't any rules, so go wild) I had to fill in the negative space — probably the hardest part. My trusty eyeliner pen died on me halfway through so I subbed in the Makeup By Mario Master Mattes Liquid Liner . I'm quite sure eyeliner pens are not designed to color in large areas, because that failed me, too. I finished off the look with a kohl pencil and Kylie Cosmetics Kyliner Liquid Pen . Yep, in total, it took four different eyeliners.