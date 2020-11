The following Christmas would end up being the bellwether for where Diana and Charles' relationship was headed. That year, the two sent separate Christmas cards , which were seen as a sign that the couple's relationship had hit a new low point. The cards were also picked apart by the press. An editorial in the UK tabloid The News Of The World, according to the Associated Press, mocked Charles's card , which featured him sitting on a bench with William and Harry peeking out of large urns, as being a "carbuncle among Christmas cards." While Diana's black-and-white card was described as "a warm family portrait of a beautiful mother and her two sons." The cards led the Sunday tabloid to reportedly ask. "In whose hands would you place the future of the House of Windsor?″