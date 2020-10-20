After A Week’s Worth Of Tabloid Headlines, Dominic West Might Join The Crown

This news is either one of three things: a false alarm, exciting, or the most wacky PR move in recent history. We'll go with exciting for now. Dominic West — The Affair and The Wire guy, who wrote a note assuring people his marriage is fine guy — is reportedly in talks to play Prince Charles in the fifth and sixth seasons of The Crown.
According to Variety's sources, West is in late-stage talks for the role, which he would play opposite Elizabeth Debicki's Princess Diana. He'd also be picking up the baton from Josh O'Connor, who plays the Prince of Wales on seasons 3 and 4. In the upcoming chapter of The Crown premiering on November 15, we'll see Princess Diana and Charles's marriage at its height and and then as it dissolves, due to the prince's affair with his future second wife Camilla Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall. West, who wouldn't film with the star-studded cast until at least 2021, would pick up where they left off.
The timing on this alleged news could not be more bizarre (read: perfect). He has recently been at the center of some highly public drama, in which there have been rumors and some pretty questionable photos that suggest that the very married West has been dating actress Lily James. He then did what any normal person would do, which is orchestrate an iconic photo opp with his wife, Catherine FitzGerald. They stood outside of their London home, kissed for the paparazzi, and left a handwritten note saying everything is fine!!! It read: “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together. Thank you. Catherine and Dominic.”
Maybe it's this flare for the dramatic that landed him the audition.
Refinery29 reached out to West for comment.