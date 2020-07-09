We’re Getting More Of The Crown Than We Thought — But Will We See Meghan & Harry?

Netflix original series The Crown explores the complicated personal and political dynamics of the British royal family over the years, starting with Queen Elizabeth II’s ascension to the throne in 1952. The show was set to conclude after its fifth season, but the streaming platform isn’t quite done with The Firm just yet.
Netflix announced that the adventures of The Crown will be extended another season, season six will be a continuation of season five plot points, focusing on the reign of Queen Elizabeth in the 90s through the early 2000s. Imelda Staunton will be taking over the royal role formerly occupied by both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, and she will be joined by fellow Brit Leslie Manville as Princess Margaret.
If your Megxit senses are tingling, you’re way off course — the Duchess of Sussex won’t be making an appearance on this show. But the next installment of this story has more than enough drama to keep your eyes glued to the scene because that time period was beyond chaotic for the Royal Family. World famous Prime Minister Tony Blair stepped onto the scene, all of the Queen's children's personal lives were in a state of disarray, and Princess Diana was killed in a tragic car crash after being chased by paparazzi.
Like I said, chaos.
That in mind, it felt natural for Morgan to give the story more room to develop with a second season.
Writer/creator Peter Morgan: “As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons.”— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 9, 2020
"To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail.”
The necessary update from Netflix headquarters means that we're officially halfway through The Crown's royal timeline; the fourth season starring Colman as Her Majesty the Queen is expected to be available for streaming on the platform at the end of this year, and filming for the final seasons has likely been stalled thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
It's not exactly the news that we wanted about the hit historical drama, but six seasons are better than five — even if we don't get to see Meghan Markle.