The Crown Adds One More Acting Royalty Name To The Mix

When Netflix debuted The Crown in 2016, fans figured that the royal affair could go on forever since the series followed the lives of the British royal family. However, all good things must come to an end, and the show's' fifth season will be its very last — but not before dabbling into the current events of The Firm . The final chapter of The Crown will be set in the here and now, and British star Leslie Manville has been scouted to join the royals