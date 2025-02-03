The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2025 Grammy Awards

It’s officially awards season, and that doesn’t only mean celebrating the latest and greatest in film and TV, but the songs and artists who also got us through the year. Enter: The 2025 Grammy Awards. As music’s biggest night, the annual awards ceremony is known for giving fans a little bit of everything, from exciting performances to history-making wins (we see you Bey!). And, without fail — great fashion.
Style-wise, the Grammys red carpet is known for being a little adventurous, with celebs taking the opportunity to have fun with their sartorial choices. From JLo debuting her now iconic and internet-breaking plunging Versace gown in 2000 (which led to the creation of Google Images) to pop princess Miley Cyrus channeling Barbarella at last year’s carpet, the looks are always serving. And this year was no different. With famous faces and style icons like Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and Beyoncé nominated, it’s no surprise that this year’s red carpet was a lesson in A+ style.
Ahead, check out the best red carpet looks from the 67th annual Grammy Awards.