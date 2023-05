Tina Turner Brought Rock & Roll Back Home To Black Women

Born Anna Mae Bullock in 1939 in Brownsville, Tennessee, Tina Turner was raised in Nutbush, a city 50 miles from Memphis. The daughter of sharecroppers, she accompanied her parents in the fields where she spent her early childhood picking cotton. As a young girl, she found solace in her hometown’s church choir . The church remained a constant, while she experienced extreme ups and downs in her life — the separation of her parents, spousal abuse in the home, and death of close family members. When she was 16, she moved to St. Louis to live with her mother. While there, she would frequent the city’s nightlife scene, where she saw the band Kings of Rhythm perform for the first night. On a night in 1957, she took control of the microphone and sang “ Darling, You Know I Love You ,” a song from her childhood icon B.B. King. Enamoured by her performance, Ike Turner (who would go on to be her abusive husband) hired her to perform alongside the band. It was then that little Anna Mae Bullock started her transformation into Tina Turner.