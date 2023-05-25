Tina Turner Brought Rock & Roll Back Home To Black Women

As a Black woman from The South, Turner’s gift of alchemy will always mesmerize me. In every season of her life, she reclaimed herself. Her country self. Her child self. The selves that she was taught and socialized to hate, she engulfed them in a warm embrace. The testimony of her life is to always make peace with the versions of ourselves that we hate, so we can live to embrace ourselves in full integrity. I thank Turner for being the alchemist, a woman from the rural South who conjured the world in her glamor, beauty, and grace. Here’s to the little Black girl from Tennessee who changed the whole world. May God be good to Tina Turner on this journey and the next.