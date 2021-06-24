Fefe Dobson Is Ready To Let It All Out Again

Dobson wasn’t always so self-assured. She grew up in Scarborough, ON in “a very angry household.” Dobson was raised by a single mother with her three siblings, all of whom are white. Her parents split before she was born. “There was a lot of tension. I walked on eggshells ever since I was a little girl,” Dobson says. I can imagine that there is an inherent uncertainty that comes with being mixed-race in a world that operates in rigid binaries, especially when one parent, let alone the one of the race you identify most with, is missing. “I was trying to find my identity while realizing I was different in my own household,” she says. “There were moments when I felt like I didn't fit in, or I felt like my colour wasn't being celebrated in my home. I didn't feel beautiful. I felt like I was comparing myself all the time. I don't blame anyone in my home for that. But, that's how I felt.”