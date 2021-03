We’ve Got Your Exclusive Look At Selena Gomez’s Revelación Shoot

For Gomez, makeup and music have both proven to serve as catalysts for healing — especially as she advocates for mental health. When launching Rare Beauty last year, the star shared how the company was born out of her personal desire for a brand that promotes self-acceptance and supports mental health. With that, she launched the Rare Impact Fund last summer to raise funds and help bring mental-health services to underserved communities. A focus on self-restoration also inspired Gomez to connect with the Spanish language for this musical project and, in doing so, tap into her Mexican roots. "Maybe embracing that part of me can be a source of healing for somebody else," she recently told the Los Angeles Times ahead of the EP release.