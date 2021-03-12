We’ve Got Your Exclusive Look At Selena Gomez’s Revelación Shoot

The day has finally arrived: Selena Gomez's highly-anticipated Revelación is out now. As with any new music release, all eyes are on the supporting visuals, from the music videos to the promotional images — and, in the case of this beauty brand founder, the products used. Unsurprisingly, Gomez paid special attention to her makeup for this drop, not only as the face of Rare Beauty but also given the importance of this project as her first-ever Spanish-language EP in homage to her Mexican heritage.
With the album out today, we got an exclusive look at the makeup used for the images, including the exact products worn by Gomez. The rich, rosy look, which was achieved by the singer's go-to makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, gives a luminous monochrome feel with similar shades on the eyes, cheeks, and lips — all done with intention. "There was a new sense of power I felt singing in Spanish, so I really wanted my look to reflect that empowerment," Gomez tells Refinery29 of the makeup, which also featured a sharp cat-eye and brushed-up brows. "The makeup is simple yet strong, with a bold brow, liner, and glossy lip."
Each shade came courtesy of Rare Beauty's 2021 spring collection, which features blended hues of neutral pinks and muted berries — a very fitting look for the arrival of spring in a few days. The hues also complement the floral headpiece and ribbons featured in the promotional images, produced by a mainly Latinx team with hairstylist Orlando Pita, photographer Camila Falquez, and set designer Gerard Santos.
For Gomez, makeup and music have both proven to serve as catalysts for healing — especially as she advocates for mental health. When launching Rare Beauty last year, the star shared how the company was born out of her personal desire for a brand that promotes self-acceptance and supports mental health. With that, she launched the Rare Impact Fund last summer to raise funds and help bring mental-health services to underserved communities. A focus on self-restoration also inspired Gomez to connect with the Spanish language for this musical project and, in doing so, tap into her Mexican roots. "Maybe embracing that part of me can be a source of healing for somebody else," she recently told the Los Angeles Times ahead of the EP release.
To see more behind-the-scenes of the beauty look of Revelación, be sure to check out the video below.
