My Parents Raised Me To Be Perfect — It Backfired

My dad grew up in Saint Joseph, a small hilltop town in Trinidad. The second eldest of five kids, his parents were incredibly strict when it came to schooling. Being top five in their classes was a must and spankings were the norm if they were found playing without having done their homework. When he was 17, he moved to Toronto with his three siblings and mother, where they lived in government housing. Working part-time to put himself through school, my dad graduated from York University with a major in economics and a minor in accounting. Setting the highest standards for himself helped my dad become the successful and revered man he is today. But he was intense. I used to be so intimidated by him, I’d run to bed when I’d hear him come home from work, even if it was only 7 p.m., if I didn’t have a news article to talk to him about (we had to prepare one to discuss every day). And I was too afraid to tell him that our lengthy regular study sessions were starting to make me feel sick.