A Self-Care Schedule For The End Times

11 a.m. Get ready. Take your time applying lotions and moisturizers. Use retinol, hyaluronic acid, and rosehip serum. Do a full face of makeup, aka have some damn pride. Slather on a foundation, concealer, and cover with powder to set. Do a full-face contour with lots of highlighter, and FFS draw your brows on, even if it takes half an hour. When you get dressed, do it mindfully. Be sure your clothing is steamed and spotless. Remember, leggings aren’t pants, so be sure to put on some kind of stiff trouser or proper skirt and hose, whether you work in an office or not. Same goes for lingerie: put on something sexy, matching, and in pristine condition each day.