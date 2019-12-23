Everything Coming To Netflix Canada In January

Netflix high season is here. Sure, the holidays give you more time to sit around in sweats and mainline episodes of You but come January, it's a whole new level of binge-watching. It’s the season I like to call, “Netflix and hole up indoors until the weather outside is less frightful.” Let it snow, but only if I have a new show to sink into.
New year, same self-care strategy! As we curl up on our couches and cross our fingers that any plans we made to leave our houses get cancelled, Netflix has us covered. Here’s what to watch on Netflix Canada in January, plus everything that’s coming and going.