5 Pencil Eyeliners With 5-Star Reviews

One could make the argument that a pencil eyeliner is the white T-shirt of of your eye makeup . Unlike a potted eyeshadow or a liquid liner , it's not overly fussy, and requires neither an angled brush or intense mirror concentration. On the contrary, a good pencil eyeliner will glide across your waterline with ease and subtly enhance the shape of your eye, defining your lash line and giving you that smouldering intensity that still feels natural.