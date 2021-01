How The Racial Trauma Of 2020 F*cked With Our Bodies & What To Do About It in 2021

That’s easy. How exhausted are you? One of the ways trauma reveals itself is through fatigue and aches and pains, says Dr. Akua K. Boateng , a licensed psychotherapist based in Philadelphia. “If you’re saying, ‘Oh man, I can't sleep. I don't know what's going on.’ Or ‘I feel tension in my neck and my back is hurting. Or, that stomach issue I used to have has come back.’” Why? “It's kind of like a train,” Dr. Boateng explains. “Our systems work on the rails of our psychological framework internally. And when we go through trauma, it's like the train gets off of the rails.” She says that derailment can also show up in impaired judgment and decreased productivity and burnout. “Our capacity is impacted. For example, before last year, I could have sworn that, no matter what goes on, I could handle it. I thought I can take care of myself. I'll be alright. That was my outlook. Now, after last year, I'm like, Well, maybe not.”