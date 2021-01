Police Treated White Rioters At The Capitol Like Their Lives Mattered

Watching the chaos and violence carried out by the Capitol rioters was startling, but not surprising. What briefly shocked me was seeing the police response — or lack thereof. The police seemed to do everything possible to de-escalate the situation without using violence or extreme means. Tear gas was not immediately utilized and there were no disturbing images of people getting beat by batons. Not only were the rioters treated with care, at times, it seemed as though they were welcome; see the selfies with police officers and how some officers helped rioters walk down the stairs. It was like watching how little police care about Black lives and how much they protect whiteness play out in real time. In hindsight, I don’t know why I was even momentarily surprised. It shouldn’t be astounding to see the difference in treatment between Tamir Rice, Breonna Taylor, Atatiana Jefferson, Michael Brown and all those who took to the streets to protest their deaths, and the conduct towards these violent white insurrectionists carrying weapons. This is America