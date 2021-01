America Is Not Better Than This — This Is Who We Are

Vice President Mike Pence, McConnell, and Graham were among those who spoke out against the mob violence and claimed to be shocked at the events. But not only should they never be off the hook for encouraging the far right groups who spent years under Trump organizing and planning for this very moment, they should also be held to task for expressing any surprise that this happened at all. Researchers and reporters of the far right have long documented the ways the GOP and white supremacist groups have merged in recent years. No one should be surprised by the violence that took place on Wednesday. The far right has stated clearly their intentions for a violent and racist insurrection for at least the last decade, and were emboldened by this president and his Congressional allies to take concrete action.