These Are The Victims Of The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

Authorities have released the names of the victims of the mass shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the Tree of Life synagogue. The list of victims includes two brothers and a married couple who were wed in 1956, reports NBC News. “These are wonderful people, good souls, who were just coming to synagogue as the usually did,” former Rabbi Chuck Diamond told NPR.
Here is a list of the victims, as provided by the Alleghany County chief medical examiner’s office.
Joyce Fienberg, 75, of Oakland, City of Pittsburgh
Richard Gottfried, 65, of Ross Township
Rose Mallinger, 97, of Squirrel Hill, City of Pittsburgh. “Rose was really a fixture of the congregation, You've never met a more vivacious 97-year-old.” Brian Schreiber, president and CEO of the Jewish Community Center of Pittsburgh, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, of Edgewood Borough. NPR reports that Rabinowitz was a family physician. One of his patients, Lawrence Claus, is the former deputy district attorney of Alleghany County. Claus said in a statement that Rabinowitz “was truly a trusted confidant and healer who could always be counted upon to provide sage advice whenever he was consulted on medical matters, usually providing that advice with a touch of genuine humor.”
Cecil Rosenthal, 59, and David Rosenthal, 54, both of Squirrel Hill. Cecil and David are brothers, and lived in a residential program called ACHIEVA, a disabilities advocacy organization. In a statement, ACHIEVA said, “They loved life. They loved their community.” ACHIEVA vice president Chris Schopf told the Post-Gazette, “Cecil’s laugh was infectious. David was so kind and had such a gentle spirit. Together, they looked out for one another. They were inseparable.”
Bernice Simon, 84, and Sylvan Simon, 86, both of Wilkinsburg. Bernice and Sylvan are husband and wife, and were married in 1956 at the Tree of Life synagogue where they were killed, reported NBC News.
Daniel Stein, 71, of Squirrel Hill, City of Pittsburgh. Bill Cardiff, who knew Stein, told the Post-Gazette that he was “really super nice, easygoing” and “very active, very involved” in the Jewish community.
Melvin Wax, 88, of Squirrel Hill, City of Pittsburgh. Cardiff also knew Wax, and recalled that he routinely attended services; his devoted attendance “was as important to him as breakfast to most people.”
Irving Younger, 69, of Mt. Washington, City of Pittsburgh. His neighbor, Jonathan Voye told the Post-Gazette, “He was a really nice guy...I'm scared for my kids' future. How can you have that much hate for your fellow neighbor?”
Community leaders also expressed their grief. Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey said in a tweet, “My prayers are with the victims, their families and friends, the members of the Tree of Life Synagogue, and the city of Pittsburgh. I greatly appreciate the actions of the first responders who tended to the wounded and apprehended the shooter.” He also said that his office would “remain in contact” with law enforcement as the investigation continues.
A gunman, identified as Robert Bowers, 46, killed 11 people and wounded six, including four police officers who were first to arrive at the scene. The names of the officers have not been released by the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. State prosecutors have charged him with 11 counts of criminal homicide and 13 counts of ethnic intimidation.
