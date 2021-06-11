This Playlist Will Leave You Feeling Hot & Bothered

We’re days away from the Summer Solstice, which means the thick of summer is nigh; and you know what that means: It’s about to get sticky and steamy. Yes, we’re mainly talking about rising temperatures across the country, but let’s be honest — we’re also referring to people’s skyrocketing levels of thirst. After over a year of social distancing and isolating in order to keep everyone safe, we’re bored, horny, and ready to (safely) break out — in pretty much every way possible.
From chic summer fits to eyeing up potential paramores in the park (from a safe six feet), to taking some much needed alone time for yourself and your needs, we’re revved up and ready to get back outside and back to our thirsty selves this summer. And since every main character needs a score, we’ve put together a soundtrack for the epic summer of reemergence. There’s a vibe for everyone: classic tunes that’ll literally make you pant, like Britney Spears’ “Slave 4 U” and Ginuwine’s “Pony;" sensual under-the-covers ballads; and songs that’ll make you want to lick a very cold popsicle (or just straight up take a cold shower) and grind like Drake and Rihanna circa 2016.
Warning: Some songs may contain explicit language.