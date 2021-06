While Y2K trends like whale tails and trucker hats are back in full force, the pop-punk fashion from the era is just starting to make waves . Back in May, Chanel approved the comeback with garter belts, lip rings, and fishnets for its Cruise 2022 show . Meanwhile, Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian have recently taken their musician boyfriends’ aesthetics to heart, donning black leather jackets, beanies, and skull-printed clothing to accompany Machine Gun Kelly (who reportedly will appear on Lavigne's forthcoming album) and Travis Barker, respectively, to their gigs.