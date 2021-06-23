TikTok is obsessed with the early 2000s, so it was just a matter of time before the reigning queen of '00s pop-punk herself, Avril Lavigne, joined the platform and taught some lessons in Y2K styling.
On Tuesday, Lavigne made her TikTok debut while lip-syncing to her 2002 single “Sk8 Boi” and donning some early aughts fashion staples. The Complicated singer paired a black graphic tank top and black denim shorts with a striped men’s tie and black suspenders, along with black Vans sneakers. The whole outfit looked straight out of a Friday night spent at the local mall perusing the latest Hot Topic arrivals.
Back in the early '00s, ties and suspenders (that hung from the hips, rather than shoulders) were the appropriate combo to wear with tank tops, black jeans, matching nails, and loads of rubber bracelets (preferably from Claire’s). Lavigne was especially known for this look, pairing the two with studded belts.
While Y2K trends like whale tails and trucker hats are back in full force, the pop-punk fashion from the era is just starting to make waves. Back in May, Chanel approved the comeback with garter belts, lip rings, and fishnets for its Cruise 2022 show. Meanwhile, Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian have recently taken their musician boyfriends’ aesthetics to heart, donning black leather jackets, beanies, and skull-printed clothing to accompany Machine Gun Kelly (who reportedly will appear on Lavigne's forthcoming album) and Travis Barker, respectively, to their gigs.
Following the comeback of low-rise jeans and heeled flip-flops, it was only a matter of time before ties and suspenders returned. And who better to welcome their arrival on TikTok than Lavigne?