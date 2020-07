Canada’s Drag Race Judges Spill About Season 1

I think being on the show myself meant I understood how these girls are getting in their own heads and getting in their own ways. I spent so much of my time as a Drag Race contestant being so stressed out. The acting challenges in particular were the worst. I wish I had just calmed the fuck down. At the time I was thinking I have to win an Oscar , but now I see that you just have to have fun and be fearless. Balls to the wall — so to speak.