Nina Dobrev On Her New Role, New Hair & Needing A Time Out From Love

It was very nerve-racking. I found out about the movie a few days before I was on set shooting. I don't think I could've done it if I hadn't had the upbringing and background that I have. I was lucky enough to have gone to a French immersion school in Canada. And then my mom's current partner, who she's been with for the last 18 years, is from France and his kids didn't speak very much English. So, I was forced to learn to speak French when I was younger. Hearing my stepdad speak to me in a French accent when he's speaking in English over the years gave me enough of a base. That wasn't too hard to pick up. It was a little bit harder, nerve-wise, because felt the pressure to do a good job. I wanted my family, friends and people I know in France to like it and for my accent to pay tribute to them. I just didn’t want to botch it.