VINCINT Is Breaking Free Of The Pop Music Binary

Being open and vulnerable has never been hard for VINCINT. You can see it in his body — even through a screen, he leans in confidently when he talks. Growing up in Philadelphia, where his late father sang in a gospel group, his Baptist household was filled with two constants: good music and good communication. “My mom gave me the greatest gift growing up, which was just letting me be. She’d say, ‘I'm not going to tell you who you are. I'm not going to tell you what to believe, and I'm not going to tell you what you should do. What I will do is teach you what's right and what's wrong, and you know what's right, so just do right,’ he says. “That was a beautiful lesson for me to learn at a young age because I could come to her and tell her, ‘I'm really sad, and this is why I'm sad.’ And maybe that day she’d make me sad, and she'd talk with me openly about it.”