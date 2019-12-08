Story from Entertainment

Sam Smith Says It’s Scary Being Feminine In A Sexist & Homophobic Industry

Nick Levine
Photo: Getty Images
Sam Smith has spoken candidly about the challenges of navigating the music industry as a non-binary person.
The Oscar-winning singer told fans in September that they now use they/them pronouns, saying: "I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try."
In a new interview with SiriusXM's Hits 1 in Hollywood, Smith said they're "loving" being able to show fans their true self, but added: "I mean, I’m scared every day".
"Being my feminine self in this world that we’re in, I mean the music industry can be a bit homophobic, a bit sexist at times," they continued. "So being feminine like this in the way I move and dance and am, it feels quite scary at times but is worth it."
Smith also spoke about showing their true self by wearing heels in the video for recent hit "How Do You Sleep?"
"I felt very vulnerable doing it but I’m seeing now that’s the best space to be in. You feel joy quicker when being vulnerable like that," they said.
"I’ve always been like that when in the club, with friends, with people that I feel safe with but showing it to the world is a different thing and I finally felt safe enough to do so."
View this post on Instagram

Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ❤ after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out. I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but fuck it! I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you. P.s. I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary but I can’t wait for the day that I am. So for now I just want to be VISIBLE and open. If you have questions and are wondering what this all means I’ll try my best to explain but I have also tagged below the human beings who are fighting the good fight everyday. These are activists and leaders of the non binary/trans community that have helped me and given me so much clarity and understanding. @tomglitter @munroebergdorf @transnormativity @alokvmenon @katemoross @glamrou @travisalabanza @twyrent @chellaman @jvn @lavernecox @stonewalluk @glaad @humanrightscampaign @mermaidsgender Love you all. I’m scared shitless, but feeling super free right now. Be kind x

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmith) on

When speaking about their decision to embrace they/them pronouns in September, Smith said: "After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out. "
