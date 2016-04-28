As if this week wasn't already one big "FU" to anyone who's wronged Beyoncé, the singer's new offering of official tour merchandise is an official shout-out to the haters.
On Wednesday evening, the Formation World Tour kicked off in Florida, and the performances weren't the only thing that got people talking. Because only Queen Bey would sell a selection of T-shirts and iPhone cases (yes, iPhone cases) that read "Boycott Beyoncé." It's a clear nod to the many groups that called out her Super Bowl performance as being "anti-police."
The offerings quickly went viral on Instagram for being something only Beyoncé would do. Leave it to B to shut down critics without having to say anything at all.
If the popularity of pieces from Kanye West's "The Life of Pablo" or Justin Bieber's "Purpose" tours are any indication, we're betting Queen Bey's selection of tees, sweatshirts, dad hats, bomber jackets, and and more are going to be difficult to get your hands on. Unless you're looking to pay an absurdly-high resell mark-up. So, if you're heading to one of the stops on her Formation tour, we suggest getting your hands on as many as possible.
Either way, these clothes are just further confirmation that no one messes with Beyoncé — and if you try, she'll just beat you at your own game.
