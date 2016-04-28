If the popularity of pieces from Kanye West's "The Life of Pablo" or Justin Bieber's "Purpose" tours are any indication, we're betting Queen Bey's selection of tees, sweatshirts, dad hats, bomber jackets, and and more are going to be difficult to get your hands on. Unless you're looking to pay an absurdly-high resell mark-up. So, if you're heading to one of the stops on her Formation tour, we suggest getting your hands on as many as possible.



Either way, these clothes are just further confirmation that no one messes with Beyoncé — and if you try, she'll just beat you at your own game.