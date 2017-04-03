Kim Kardashian Made Her First Post-Robbery Red Carpet Cameo In Givenchy

Oh, Kimmy...We're so happy to have you back! The stylish Kardashian mogul made her return to the red carpet yesterday for the first time post-robbery at the 2017 Fashion Los Angeles Awards in West Hollywood, hosted by The Daily Front Row. The mother of two donned a Givenchy gown that looked vaguely similar to the custom wedding dress Riccardo Tisci made for her big day, and the detailing was just as intricate. The event's (and accompanying print issue's) honorees included Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot, two of the most famous fashion photographers in the industry right now, who also happen to be Kardashian's pals.
Before the event, Kardashian polled her fans about what vibes she should channel for the evening. "Glaming up for these fashion awards tonight. Should I go in something more chill or something really fancy?" she tweeted. Obviously, her followers pushed for the fancier option, considering she's Kim Kardashian-West and all. Later, the entrepreneur shared her inspiration for the night's look, which did include a look back at her wedding dress. "I think seeing this pic is a sign. Maybe I will wear @givenchy tonight," she wrote. And boy, did she ever. In addition to the sheer paneling throughout, the bodice was very similar to Kardashian's wedding gown, as well.
Of course, we'd have been just as stoked if Kardashian wore last night's version on her wedding day, too; both looks are both pretty damn iconic. But we can't help but wonder what ever happened to the dress she donned for that legendary moment at Versailles...Is it sitting in a temperature controlled, dimly lit chamber somewhere in the hidden enclaves of Calabasas? Will it be the subject of a bridal-themed Met Gala soon, so we can see it up close and personal in the subsequent exhibit, in all of its over-the-top Kardashian glory? Who knows, but inspired by Kim's nostalgic moment on Twitter, we'll be spending some quality time going through the couple's wedding photos, too, in which several audible sighs will be released at the turn of every click. We'll chat later.
