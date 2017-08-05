9 Fragrances Refinery29 Editors Wear All Year Long

In this world, there are two kinds of people. On the one hand, you've got the folks who live for summer. They stockpile sunscreen and string bikinis in their straw totes, eager to cut out of work early to snag a spot by the pool before sundown. Then you've got my crew. We love crunching on leaves in our leather booties, and layering scarves over warm, fuzzy turtlenecks. And yes, we live for a good pumpkin spice latte, thank you very much.
But, that doesn't mean that both parties can't love the same fragrance. In fact, some of our favorite, traditionally "fall" scents actually smell better in the summertime when your skin is a little hotter and sweatier. And, they're perfect to buy now — since you know they'll transition perfectly to the next season.
Ahead, check out some of our favorite rich fragrances that work for #teamsummer and #teamfall. Now, excuse me while I bookmark this equinox countdown clock...