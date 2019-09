9 Fragrances Refinery29 Editors Wear All Year Long

In this world, there are two kinds of people. On the one hand, you've got the folks who live for summer. They stockpile sunscreen and string bikinis in their straw totes, eager to cut out of work early to snag a spot by the pool before sundown. Then you've got my crew. We love crunching on leaves in our leather booties, and layering scarves over warm, fuzzy turtlenecks. And yes, we live for a good pumpkin spice latte , thank you very much.