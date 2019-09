Givenchy 2.0 Is All Cats, No Kardashians

Using both a male and female model in the teaser was intentional: At Paris Fashion Week in the fall, Waight Keller will be showing her first men’s and women’s collections together — the first of the LVMH brands to embrace the trend of a genderless runway, à la Gucci or Burberry. “To me, Givenchy is a world where women and men alike are strong, stoic and mysterious,” she told The New York Times of the campaign. “They own their power, and share it equally.”