Capote's novella was adapted into an award-winning movie in 1961 starring Audrey Hepburn. Hubert de Givenchy was enlisted by Hepburn to design the iconic black gown she wears in the opening scene of the film (you know the one). Hepburn later became Givenchy's most famous muse as the face of the brand for 40 years. Now, Grande is taking on the same role — and rocking what looks just like Hepburn's LBD, to boot. Talk about manifesting your own destiny.