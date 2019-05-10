Ariana Grande has never been one to hide her tattoos from prying eyes. Although she frequently shows off her massive collection of 28 tattoos and counting, the singer most recently put her neck tattoo on display for her announcement as the newest face of Givenchy.
Long-time fans will know that the ink peeking out from behind Grande's swinging ponytail isn't new. She got the phrase "mille tendresse" inked on the back of her neck in 2014. The phrase means "a thousand tendernesses" in French and comes from Truman Capote's famed novella, Breakfast at Tiffany's, which is one of Grande's favorite films. So, why show it off in the French luxury brand's campaign announcement?
Advertisement
Capote's novella was adapted into an award-winning movie in 1961 starring Audrey Hepburn. Hubert de Givenchy was enlisted by Hepburn to design the iconic black gown she wears in the opening scene of the film (you know the one). Hepburn later became Givenchy's most famous muse as the face of the brand for 40 years. Now, Grande is taking on the same role — and rocking what looks just like Hepburn's LBD, to boot. Talk about manifesting your own destiny.
You'll recall that, while still engaged, Pete Davidson also got a "mille tendresse" tattoo on the back of his neck to match Grande's. Unfortunately for him, that ink did not lead to a lucrative partnership with a French fashion brand, but instead a severe tattoo cover-up that now says "cursed."
No word yet on whether or not Grande's partnership with Givenchy will also include a beauty collection, but if we had it our way, we'd see a crossover between the inevitable Thank U, Next fragrance and Givenchy's iconic L’Interdit very soon.
Advertisement