Since calling off their engagement last October, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have started the long, painful process of removing the 16 tattoos they inked in each other's honor. Most recently, Grande covered up one of her Davidson-inspired tattoos (a tribute to the comedian’s late father) with “Myron,” the name of Mac Miller’s dog. And this weekend, while showing off his new sizable Tootsie Pop owl piece on his back, Davidson's tattoo artist John Mesa revealed yet another one of the star's coverups.
The former couple once famously shared the phrase "Mille Tendresse" in tiny cursive letters on the backs of their necks. In the photo shared by Mesa on Instagram this weekend, the phrase (which translates to "a thousand tendernesses"), was noticeably missing from Davidson's nape. In its place? The word "cursed" in huge black letters. Wow.
The word joins several other coverup tattoos on the actor's body. Back in October, Davidson covered his Dangerous Woman bunny ears, an ode to his former boo, with a large black heart. He also shaded over their shared "H2GKMO" hand ink with a thick black arrow. While we're not sure if this cryptic new ink is directly related to his relationship with Grande (or his track record with tattoos), there is one silver lining here: at least it's spelled right.
