The word joins several other coverup tattoos on the actor's body. Back in October, Davidson covered his Dangerous Woman bunny ears, an ode to his former boo, with a large black heart . He also shaded over their shared "H2GKMO" hand ink with a thick black arrow. While we're not sure if this cryptic new ink is directly related to his relationship with Grande (or his track record with tattoos), there is one silver lining here: at least it's spelled right