For those who have been blessed enough to be away from the internet this week, here's a quick explainer: With her hit single "7 Rings" at the top of the charts, Grande intended to get the Japanese translation of "7 Rings" inked on her palm by tattoo artist Kane Navasard . But what Grande wanted, she didn't actually get. The translation was botched , so rather than it spelling "7 Rings," the tattoo actually came to translate to "shichirin," which is a Japanese-style barbecue grill.