It's been a tough week for Ariana Grande. All she wanted was a tattoo to celebrate her hit single "7 Rings," and now she's wrapped up in maybe the biggest misspelled tattoo drama of our lifetime.
For those who have been blessed enough to be away from the internet this week, here's a quick explainer: With her hit single "7 Rings" at the top of the charts, Grande intended to get the Japanese translation of "7 Rings" inked on her palm by tattoo artist Kane Navasard. But what Grande wanted, she didn't actually get. The translation was botched, so rather than it spelling "7 Rings," the tattoo actually came to translate to "shichirin," which is a Japanese-style barbecue grill.
Advertisement
Grande credited the misspelling to the tattoo just being far too painful to sit through for much longer (the palm is one of the most painful places to get inked), but fans then criticized Grande for using the Japanese language for aesthetics alone.
Of course, as this conversation swirled around the internet, Grande rushed to fix the tattoo on Wednesday night (using lidocaine shots to numb the pain), but now that fix seems to have backfired as well.
On her Instagram Story, she showed fans that she was talking to her “tutor,” who clearly has more knowledge than she does on the Japanese language, and that person gave their own recommendation for a tattoo fix, which Grande seemed to more or less understand via text message.
But what her tutor suggested isn't what Grande got, and now things are sufficiently embarrassing.
You see, when Japanese is read vertically from top to bottom, it's also read right to left. So, as her tutor suggested, the new symbol should have actually been added above the original tattoo, but it wasn't. (The mockup that Grande shared on Instagram was incorrect, too.)
So, since Grande elected to place the new Japanese character (along with a heart) below the original, it now translates to... wait for it... "Japanese barbecue finger."
Why... how... now Ariana’s tattoo reads “Japanese BBQ finger” ? pic.twitter.com/zC2LxSKJtI— Eimi Yamamitsu | 山光瑛美 (@eimiyamamitsu) January 31, 2019
Yeah, yikes.
But hey, this story does have the tiniest sliver of a silver lining. Tattoos on the palm tend to peel and fade much faster than other tattoos, so she may have a chance to easily cover this one up with yet another tattoo. It certainly wouldn't be her first time.
Related Video:
Advertisement