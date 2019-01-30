Who Will Play Ariana Grande In Pete Davidson’s Movie About His Life?

Pete Davidson is ready to be back in the spotlight. The comedian went dark after posting a troubling message on Instagram in December. In the past month, however, he's back to taking center stage on Saturday Night Live and is currently at Sundance Film Festival for his new film Big Time Adolescence. With all this buzz, why not announce that you're working on a movie based on your life?
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Davidson is teaming up with director Judd Apatow for "semi-autobiographical" story about Davidson growing up in Staten Island, NY.
Davidson certainly has a story worth telling. After losing his father in the 9/11 terrorist attack when he was 7 years old, he went on to become one of the youngest Saturday Night Live cast members. He was only 20 years old when he joined the cast in 2014. Then, there's that whole Ariana Grande thing.
It's unclear if the pseudo-story of Davidson's life will go as far as this past year, but this is definitely the year he made the biggest splash. If Grande were to enter into the film, who, exactly, would play her?
The obvious answer is Ariana Grande herself, who got her start acting on Nickelodeon's Sam & Cat. She has also made frequent SNL appearances (that's how she and Davidson met), and has continued to prove her acting chops in her elaborate music videos. What better way to get closure on your relationship than to star in a movie about it?
But there are other options just in case Grande makes the understandable decision to bow out. For instance, comedian Julia Finkelstein, who went viral thanks to her impersonation of the "Thank U, Next" singer in a "Vogue 73 Questions" parody, would probably be willing. There's also YouTuber Gabi Demartino, who appeared in the "Thank U, Next" video as a wink to her likeness to Grande.
What this whole thought exercise reveals, though, is there's no one quite like Grande. However the movie shakes out, those will be some pretty big (small) shoes to fill.
