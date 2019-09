Julia Finkelstein, The Woman Behind That Amazing Ariana Grande Impression, Tells Us How She Did It

The LA-based comedian posted her first impression of Grande back on September 1st, which she told Refinery29 over the phone was a "messy drag queen version." It didn't take long for her to work up to this most recent impression, which has gone viral on Twitter and YouTube since it was posted on November 13. In it, Finkelstein dons a big sweatshirt ("It was $24.99 on H&M, baby") and thigh-high boots (that she had to get cobbled) to perfectly mimic the star as she paces around an airy California home. From Piggy Smallz to musicals to tripping over her own shoes , Finkelstein has the star down to a tee — but it all started with a riff.