A Star Is Born: Ariana Grande's Baby Piglet Makes Music Video Debut

This little piggy went to the market. This little piggy stayed home. This little piggy went on to become a celebrated music video star.
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's pet piglet, Piggy Smallz has just received the role of a lifetime: starring in the first music video for Grande's massive hit, "breathin." The Sweetener crooner released the video yesterday, surprising fans with three minutes of Smallz putting his best hoof forward and hamming it up for the camera. Throughout the entire video, Smallz adventures through a sea of gray blanket and occasionally sticks out his little pink tongue.
Smallz made his first appearance on Grande's social media platforms in late September. Though she didn't specify why she and her SNL beau welcomed the little piglet into their NYC home, many fans assumed he was meant to serve as a therapy animal to help comfort Grande. (She later joked on Twitter that he was, in fact, an emotional support animal.)
It's easy to see how Smallz could help ease anxiety. After just three minutes of watching Smallz parade his snout in front of the camera, I swear I could feel my blood pressure dropping. (Could this be the placebo-pig result? Who knows, but I'm rolling with it.) Featuring Smallz in a video for a song that's all about pushing through the hard times and having faith that there are brighter days ahead is poetic.
That said, there's no word yet that this is the official music video for "breathin," and there's a chance Grande will come out with something with a bit better production value in the near future.
While this is the lengthiest video Smallz has starred in, it's not the first. Earlier this week, Grande shared a montage of some of her favorite moments with Smallz on Instagram set to the tune of Aerosmith's "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing." The video was so cute, in fact, that Steven Tyler reposted it to his Twitter page and sang its praises.
THIS IS THE MOST PRECIOUS THING IVE EVER SEEN...ARIANA...SEEING YOU LOVE ON THIS BABY WITH ONE OF MY FAVORITE SONGS HAS ME IN HOG HEAVEN...HAD TO GIVE IT A #REPOST ????? @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/UgN8jRAvT0— Steven Tyler (@IamStevenT) October 9, 2018
Could Smallz be the 2018 breakthrough star we've all been waiting for? Can we expect him to take the stage as an opening act for Grande when she goes back on tour? With Cardi B and Post Malone out of the running for Best New Artist at the 2019 Grammy Awards, this little piggy could have a real shot at stardom!
