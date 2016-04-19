Taylor Swift shares a lot of tidbits about her life through her music — and she's never been afraid to add her two-cents to a Twitter battle.
But when the singer recently answered 73 questions for Vogue, we realized that there is still a lot that we don't know about Swift. Like, for example, that she's a diet coke and vodka drinker. Or that the thing she still has from childhood are, as she candidly answered, "my insecurities."
Other new Taylor facts? She can name a total of eight cat breeds in 10 seconds. She can't do a cartwheel or a handstand, which frankly seems surprising now that we know she's got double-jointed elbows. The number one piece of advice she's got for anyone who wants to have a singing career is to find a good lawyer. Oh and Calvin Harris planted an olive tree in her yard over Christmas.
As for what she would tell her 19-year-old self: "I would just say, 'Hey you're going to date just like a normal twenty-something should be allowed to, but you're going to be a national lightning rod for slut-shaming." Oooookay then. Get the rest of the lowdown straight from Swift herself.
