Ariana Grande’s First Givenchy Campaign Is Here

It’s definitely the summer of Ariana Grande. Last week, the superstar landed her first-ever Vogue cover, which also starred her dog Toulouse. Back in May, Givenchy announced that she had signed on as the label’s newest face. And now, we’ve finally got the images from her debut campaign with the French fashion house.
The photos, shot by Craig McDean, feature the singer in a portrait style favored by Hubert de Givenchy, who called it “the Givenchy sitting.” In the images, Ariana wears distinct, sophisticated ensembles, including a dramatic off-the-shoulder evening look and a tailored green suit, accessorized with Givenchy’s Eden statement bag from its fall collection.
“Silken-finish skins and a crisp, geometric shape, sharp functionality, and savvy construction make the bag a feat of leather-working savoir-faire — a statement bag for a thoroughly modern icon, Ariana Grande,” explained Givenchy’s campaign notes.
When her new role at Givenchy was first announced, Ariana called the opportunity an honor and reflected on how the label has influenced the fashion world.
“I am so proud to be the new face of Givenchy,” she said at the time. “I love this clothing and the confidence and joy it brings to the people wearing it. Not only is the clothing timeless and beautiful, but I’m proud to work with a brand that makes people feel celebrated for who they are, and unapologetic about whatever they want to be.”
She took to Instagram to share the first images from the campaign — which has been dubbed #Arivenchy — writing, "honored to be your girl and wear these looooks @givenchyofficial ☁️☁️☁️ happy campaign reveal day. can’t wait for everybody to see all of the photos."
