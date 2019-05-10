Ariana Grande Is The New Face Of Givenchy

Ariana Grande is showing no signs of slowing down. She’s currently in the middle of her Sweetener world tour and just a few weeks ago, she headlined Coachella with surprise performances from *NSYNC (minus JT), Diddy, and Justin Bieber. Now, the pop star is taking on yet another role as the new face for Givenchy. On Friday, the French fashion house made the big announcement.
“I am so proud to be the new face of Givenchy,” Ariana said in a press release. “It is a house I have forever admired and to now be part of that family is such an honor. I love this clothing and the confidence and joy it brings to the people wearing it. Not only is the clothing timeless and beautiful, but I’m proud to work with a brand that makes people feel celebrated for who they are, and unapologetic about whatever they want to be.”
Givenchy called Ariana “a modern muse and the voice of a generation” who’s an ideal fit for the luxury label. “A Grammy award-winning performer, songwriter, and singer, she naturally embodies the spirit of the Givenchy woman with impertinence, generosity, and a lightning wit — all cloaked in a touch of mystery,” it said in the press release.
Most recently, Ariana shared that the “Thank U, Next” fragrance will be on its way soon. “I can’t wait for u to see/smell her," she wrote on Instagram. “She’s like [the perfume] Ari if she went to the beach one time. I’ll keep u posted ... I don’t think I was supposed to announce this today but I’m excited and it smells divine so f*ck it.”
While there’s no word yet on exactly how Ari will influence Givenchy and its forthcoming collections, we won’t have to wait too long to find out: The full Givenchy Fall-Winter 2019 campaign starring Ariana is set to drop in July.
