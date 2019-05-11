Ariana Grande Is The New Face Of Givenchy

“I am so proud to be the new face of Givenchy,” Ariana said in a press release. “It is a house I have forever admired and to now be part of that family is such an honour. I love this clothing and the confidence and joy it brings to the people wearing it. Not only is the clothing timeless and beautiful, but I’m proud to work with a brand that makes people feel celebrated for who they are, and unapologetic about whatever they want to be.”