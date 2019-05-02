Ariana Grande's Sweetener tour is underway. Here, her ponytail (just go with it) diaries about the experience.
Only one pop star can win two Billboard awards and give a standout performance at the Las Vegas event...without actually being there, and that's Ariana Grande. I may be long, but there's no way I could reach from San Jose, CA, to Las Vegas, NV in the time it would take to slingshot Ariana back and forth between two places at once (although, that does sound like a fun music video idea). Instead, the singer submitted a pre-recorded performance from her Sweetener tour that still managed to make it onto Billboard's list of the best performances of the night.
Advertisement
"happy @bbmas day everybody ! so wish we were there with u in person tonight," Ariana wrote on Twitter. "thank you @billboard for all of your endless support, love and for having us perform for u remotely from the sweetener world tour. we love you."
happy @bbmas day everybody ! so wish we were there with u in person tonight. thank you @billboard for all of your endless support, love and for having us perform for u remotely from the sweetener world tour. ?? we love you. pic.twitter.com/YVb2hUqmte— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 1, 2019
You can still catch the singer's remote performance thanks to the magic of Twitter, in which she performed "7 Rings" as well as a bonus rendition of "Be Alright" courtesy of T-Mobile.
We're giving you MORE @ArianaGrande from the #BBMAs!— T-Mobile (@TMobile) May 2, 2019
Enjoy an exclusive performance of "Be Alright" handpicked by Ari, just for you ? #BBMAsWithUs pic.twitter.com/LYcJWsAei8
Currently in between tour stops (she performed in Portland, OR on April 30 and is gearing up for her San Jose performance Thursday night), you know my girl did a little bit of shopping on her day off. She was spotted with fans at a vintage store called “Black & Brown” in San Jose, CA. Don't ask me how I managed to fit so elegantly inside that cowboy hat — I'll never tell.
Ariana Grande with fans today at vintage store “Black & Brown” in San Jose, CA. pic.twitter.com/2aXlEIFAPA— Ariana Grande Access (@arianaaccesscom) May 2, 2019
Over on her Instagram Story, Ari posted more hat content, and proved that she was tuning into the BBMAs when she showed a video of Mariah Carey on stage accepting the Icon Award.
This comes after Ariana and Mariah exchanged well-wishes on Mariah's birthday, interacting online for the first time after a long history of rumored tension between the very similar pop divas on which I couldn't possibly comment.
If Ariana can win awards from a whole different city, then just imagine what we can accomplish in person at the next tour stop tonight. I better see you there.
Advertisement