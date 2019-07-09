Meet Toulouse, The Star Of Ariana Grande's Vogue Cover

Ariana Grande's first cover of Vogue, which was shot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, features the "God Is A Woman" singer in an extra-large black hat while lounging on the beach in her beloved hometown of Boca Raton. From her sultry gaze to her couture mini-dress, one would think that the 26-year-old pop star demands the sole spotlight of the cover photo. But you would be wrong.
Instead, it's Grande's dog Toulouse, seen here daintly flashing his paw, who becomes the real MVP of the shoot — and Toulouse didn't even have to record back-to-back smash hit albums to score the honor. After the cover was released, Grande thanked Anna Wintour's prestigious mag for the opportunity, aptly acknowledging that she was really nothing more than a prop for sweet Toulouse.
"thanks for allowing me to be in the background of toulouse’s first Vogue cover @voguemagazine," the singer joked.
photo by Annie Leibovitz
Fans also praised Toulouse's modeling skills.
Now that we all stan Toulouse, let's learn a little more about the dog of the hour.
Grande adopted Toulouse from an animal shelter in 2013, and he is reportedly a beagle-chihuahua mix. He shares a name with one of the kittens from Disney's The Aristocats. Since adopting Toulouse, the pup has made many appearances on Grande's social media, garnering much fan adoration...for obvious reason.
Vogue wasn't the first modeling gig for Toulouse. In 2015, Toulouse was featured in a campaign for Coach. Since, he's mainly stuck to music video work: He appeared as Bruiser Woods in Grande's rom com parody music video for "Thank U, Next," and later starred in "7 Rings."
Though Toulouse has a special place in Grande's heart (she told Jimmy Fallon in 2016 that she takes him on tour with her) he is just one of many pets that share her last name.
In addition to that famous pig Piggy Smallz Grande adopted with now-ex Pete Davidson, her other pets include dogs Cinnamon (a pitbull mix), Coco (a dachshund-German shepherd mix), Lafayette (a bloodhound), Myron (a mix who was formerly Mac Miller's dog), Ophelia (a chocolate labradoodle), Pignoli (a chihuahua mix), Sirius (a labradoodle who also now lives with Grande's mom Joan), and Strauss (a small mixed breed dog). Yes, that's nine dogs, and one pig.
Grande may collect pets like Monopoly, but Toulouse clearly has a very special place in the pop star's heart.
